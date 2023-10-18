News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Emma Lewell-Buck MP: My Statement on Israel-Gaza

The ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza is heart breaking.
By Francis BellContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

I was horrified by the inhumane and sickening terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas. My heart goes out to the innocent Israeli men, women and children that have been killed or are still missing. All hostages must be released immediately, without preconditions.

International law is very clear. Israel absolutely has the right to defend themselves, their people, and to rescue hostages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

States do not have the right to deprive civilians of food, water, and electricity or to target civilians - this is in breach of international humanitarian law.

TOPSHOT - Palestinian women with their children fleeing from their homes following Israeli air strikes rush along a street in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds wounded as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes overnight, a Hamas government official said on October 11. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)TOPSHOT - Palestinian women with their children fleeing from their homes following Israeli air strikes rush along a street in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds wounded as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes overnight, a Hamas government official said on October 11. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Palestinian women with their children fleeing from their homes following Israeli air strikes rush along a street in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds wounded as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes overnight, a Hamas government official said on October 11. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

Unspeakable violence should not be met with more unspeakable violence.

These laws must be upheld.

Palestinian civilians in Gaza are not responsible for the atrocious actions of Hamas, all measures by Israel should be targeted directly towards Hamas.

On Monday, I was in the Chamber hoping to seek assurances from the Prime Minister that he would be asking the Israeli Government to pause air strikes for aid delivery, as requested by UNICEF, and for humanitarian corridors to be established, as called for by the World Health Organisation.

There must now be an immediate ceasefire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In my previous job as a children’s social worker, and as an MP, I have met and worked with many families and in particular children who have fled war zones. Whilst I will never be able to personally comprehend their trauma and suffering, I have seen the deep and lasting physical and mental scars that war and conflict leaves.

All civilians, including Gaza’s 1.2 million children, bear no collective guilt for Hamas’s terror and must be protected.

The tension is being felt at home too.

I stand against the worrying rise in both Islamophobia and anti-Semitic abuse happening throughout the UK.

Every civilian death, Israeli and Palestinian, is an absolute tragedy and builds an ever-greater barrier to the prospect of a peaceful two-state solution.

  • Emma Lewell-Buck is the MP for South Shields and has been the town's MP continuously since 2 May 2013. Here constituency office is 19 Westoe Road, South Shields, Tyne and Wear, NE33 4LS.
Related topics:IsraelEmma Lewell-BuckGazaHamasPrime MinisterPalestinianGovernmentWorld Health Organisation