Emma Lewell-Buck MP: My Statement on Israel-Gaza
I was horrified by the inhumane and sickening terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas. My heart goes out to the innocent Israeli men, women and children that have been killed or are still missing. All hostages must be released immediately, without preconditions.
International law is very clear. Israel absolutely has the right to defend themselves, their people, and to rescue hostages.
States do not have the right to deprive civilians of food, water, and electricity or to target civilians - this is in breach of international humanitarian law.
Unspeakable violence should not be met with more unspeakable violence.
These laws must be upheld.
Palestinian civilians in Gaza are not responsible for the atrocious actions of Hamas, all measures by Israel should be targeted directly towards Hamas.
On Monday, I was in the Chamber hoping to seek assurances from the Prime Minister that he would be asking the Israeli Government to pause air strikes for aid delivery, as requested by UNICEF, and for humanitarian corridors to be established, as called for by the World Health Organisation.
There must now be an immediate ceasefire.
In my previous job as a children’s social worker, and as an MP, I have met and worked with many families and in particular children who have fled war zones. Whilst I will never be able to personally comprehend their trauma and suffering, I have seen the deep and lasting physical and mental scars that war and conflict leaves.
All civilians, including Gaza’s 1.2 million children, bear no collective guilt for Hamas’s terror and must be protected.
The tension is being felt at home too.
I stand against the worrying rise in both Islamophobia and anti-Semitic abuse happening throughout the UK.
Every civilian death, Israeli and Palestinian, is an absolute tragedy and builds an ever-greater barrier to the prospect of a peaceful two-state solution.
- Emma Lewell-Buck is the MP for South Shields and has been the town's MP continuously since 2 May 2013. Here constituency office is 19 Westoe Road, South Shields, Tyne and Wear, NE33 4LS.