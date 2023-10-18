Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I was horrified by the inhumane and sickening terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas. My heart goes out to the innocent Israeli men, women and children that have been killed or are still missing. All hostages must be released immediately, without preconditions.

International law is very clear. Israel absolutely has the right to defend themselves, their people, and to rescue hostages.

States do not have the right to deprive civilians of food, water, and electricity or to target civilians - this is in breach of international humanitarian law.

TOPSHOT - Palestinian women with their children fleeing from their homes following Israeli air strikes rush along a street in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds wounded as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with hundreds of air strikes overnight, a Hamas government official said on October 11. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

Unspeakable violence should not be met with more unspeakable violence.

These laws must be upheld.

Palestinian civilians in Gaza are not responsible for the atrocious actions of Hamas, all measures by Israel should be targeted directly towards Hamas.

On Monday, I was in the Chamber hoping to seek assurances from the Prime Minister that he would be asking the Israeli Government to pause air strikes for aid delivery, as requested by UNICEF, and for humanitarian corridors to be established, as called for by the World Health Organisation.

There must now be an immediate ceasefire.

In my previous job as a children’s social worker, and as an MP, I have met and worked with many families and in particular children who have fled war zones. Whilst I will never be able to personally comprehend their trauma and suffering, I have seen the deep and lasting physical and mental scars that war and conflict leaves.

All civilians, including Gaza’s 1.2 million children, bear no collective guilt for Hamas’s terror and must be protected.

The tension is being felt at home too.

I stand against the worrying rise in both Islamophobia and anti-Semitic abuse happening throughout the UK.

Every civilian death, Israeli and Palestinian, is an absolute tragedy and builds an ever-greater barrier to the prospect of a peaceful two-state solution.