EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: The Problem with Physician Associates

Unlike Doctors, PAs do not have to hold a medical degree, and have typically had only two years of training.

Under new plans, they will be regulated by the General Medical Council alongside doctors which many have suggested could blur the lines between GPs and PAs.

The role of the PA is quite general in order to support GPs and they typically undertake tasks such as obtaining patient histories, performing clinical examinations and forming medical plans for patients.

When being treated over the phone or are given medical advice, the person may not be a GP but a Physician Associate.

Some GPs do find PAs to be quite helpful, but in a recent survey 87% said they are concerned they may risk patient safety.

There are about 4,000 PAs already working in the NHS across the UK but a major expansion is planned. The NHS in England intends to increase the number working in hospitals and GP surgeries to 10,000 by 2038.

The idea behind this is to limit the pressure on GPs, but it doesn’t take much to read between the lines and understand that the Government is simply trying to cut corners when providing care. Instead of any long term planning to address GP workforce and retention they have opted to fill the gaps with PAs.

This Government have privatised, outsourced and decimated every single part of our NHS, this latest move with PAs is yet another lazy example of trying to plug the gaps they have created.

PAs were originally introduced to help doctors with their work, and I’m sure many prove very useful to our healthcare system, but to allow them to practice as if they were doctors not only diminishes the expertise of our doctors, it also lowers the esteem in which we hold the health of every person in the country.