Gazette readers claim not enough is being done to attract tourists to South Tyneside
Readers of the Shields Gazette have claimed that there isn’t enough being done to attract tourists to the area.
This news follows the announcement that plans are being made to transform the Victoria Hall into a hotel.
The run-down architectural gem which was formerly home to popular Italian restaurants and once used by criminals as a drugs farm, is set to be rescued by a hotel developer.
In a recent poll, we asked you: “As plans are announced to transform the Victoria Hall into a hotel, is there enough being done to attract tourists to the area?”
Out of those who voted, 331 claimed that more needs to be done while only 68 disagreed.
Bernice Hobson said: “Obviously as everyone is going to say, the shops need a bit of help. As in we need more of them, and the market too, but Ocean Road and the sea front are very nice.”
Gav Smith added: “If people want to travel for takeaways and bookies then yes! Start lowering rents. Get shops turned into small unique start ups. Give the future a chance.”
Laura Parvia said: “Council wasted money building the new interchange, 'to bring more people to the town' they say. We need businesses here first to attract more people. The sea front and Ocean Road is lovely but King Street is a total let down! Should have focused on businesses first then transport after!”
Philippa Ogden said: “Let's not pretend that there's anything remotely nice about the area. The seafront is nice, that's where any semblance of culture or scenery ends. The high street legitimately needs to be knocked down.”
Andy Jay commented: “They need somewhere with free parking in shields for a start. It’s a scam that place.”
Paul Brenen said: “Need to bring back the night life. The coastal concerts in the summer are good idea. More could be done with our Roman fort and places of interest. The gun on trowel rocks needs painting it’s a disgrace.”
These results were recorded at 8.50pm on Tuesday, September 24.