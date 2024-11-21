Kate Osborne MP gives thanks to ‘unsung’ heroes ahead of this year’s Christmas period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Jarrow and Gateshead East MP, Kate Osborne, has looked ahead to the 2024 Christmas season and paid tribute to the local community’s “unsung” heroes in her latest fortnightly Shields Gazette column.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Christmas season soon to be in full swing, it is important that we take stock and reflect on what has been another whirlwind of a year.

The year 2024 has of course posed many challenges, but it will also be remembered as the year we finally ended 14 years of Tory rule with a huge majority in the General Election so that we can start to fix our country and start delivering for our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve been out and about across the constituency every week meeting local businesses and schools, organisations and charities, and I look forward to meeting many more particularly in our new wards in the near future.

This is my sixth Christmas as your Member of Parliament and I'm looking forward to being part of all the big Christmas events over the festive season, from the switching on of the Christmas lights in Jarrow and Boldon to supporting the brilliant Jarrow Musical Theatre Company’s big annual Christmas pantomime later this month.

Kate Osborne has looked ahead to the 2024 Christmas period. | Other

Christmas is such a special time for many, but for some there are challenges and I would like to thank the many unsung heroes who are working tirelessly during this extremely busy period to help and support people right across the constituency.

This week we saw Equal Pay Day with the Gender Pay Gap now meaning women take home £631 less every month than their male counterparts - we already know that women bear the brunt of the cost of living crisis - they are the shock absorbers of poverty - going without so that their kids can eat, stretching the family budget, when money is tight it is in the main women that go without food, clothes or who keep the heating off when the kids are at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We must eradicate the gender pay gap and create a future where every woman can thrive by strengthening employment rights and ensuring that work pays - this would be a huge step in tackling poverty.

This week also saw the first North East Child Poverty Summit with the North East having the highest level of child poverty - we must take action to lift people out of poverty - and Labour has made a start with free breakfast clubs, warm homes plans and with our Employment Rights bill ensuring stronger rights for working people, higher wages and more security at work is a key structural change we need to see to lift more people out of poverty.

Whilst it is clear that in one of the richest countries in the world, we shouldn’t need foodbanks, because of the 14 years of Tory rule we absolutely do - they are a lifeline to many.

I want to specifically thank Hebburn Helps, Bede’s Helping Hands, Gateshead Food Bank and the Felling Food Network, who give up so much of their time day in and day out to make sure those who need immediate help get the support they need – whether that be making sure kids have toys or families have food to put on the table. They are making life a little easier for those who are struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m extremely proud of the fantastic work that is carried out every day across our communities and it was particularly pleasing to see Bede’s Helping Hands being awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

It is the effort of community-based volunteer-led organisations such as these that make a difference to people’s lives.

Bede’s Helping Hands and Hebburn Helps and other community groups will be reaching out to the most vulnerable in our communities through their Christmas appeals, providing gifts and toys to the most vulnerable families and individuals in our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, Age Concern are also asking for donations to their annual Christmas Shoebox Appeal, where boxes will be delivered by staff and volunteers to older people around South Tyneside. Anyone who is able to donate is advised that the cut-off date for donations is noon on 10th December.

I will be donating to them all and I hope everyone who can donate does, and anyone who is struggling reaches out to one of these fantastic places or to my office. Donations can be taken to them directly or reach out to my office if you need help.

In the run-up to Christmas, I will be continuing with my visits to local organisations, street surgeries and I will also be sending out thousands of Christmas postcards to constituents, businesses and colleagues – and I hope you all have a lovely time with your families and friends over this festive period.

As your MP, I will always be accessible and present in the communities I serve and myself and my team are here for you if you ever need any help or support. You can email me at [email protected].