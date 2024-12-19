Kate Osborne MP ‘takes stock’ on ‘another busy year’ ahead of the Christmas period

The Jarrow and Gateshead East MP, Kate Osborne, has “taken stock” on “another busy year” in her latest fortnightly Shields Gazette column.

There’s undoubtedly something special about the run-up to the festive season.

I have tried to get along to as many events as possible, from attending the wonderful Jarrow Musical Theatre Company Production’s Christmas pantomime at Jarrow Focus to the switch on to the Christmas lights in Jarrow as well as visiting our local food banks to offer my support during this particularly busy time.

With Christmas just a matter of days away, now is a perfect time to take stock and reflect on what has been yet another busy year so far.

This year has brought a lot of change for our country, with a new Government elected in July, we’ve seen a whirlwind of shifts in policies, all aimed at making life better for people and pushing our country forward.

I understand and share peoples' anger that we cannot make change faster and improve the lives of people quicker, people should remain angry that we are unable to do more because of the dreadful mess the previous Tory Government left this country in.

I know people do not want to hear about the £22 billion black hole the Tories left - but people do need to understand the scale of the devastation we have inherited - the NHS on its knees, and our public service finances decimated are just a few of the many issues the new Government have inherited.

Despite this huge challenge ahead, we have set about bringing our railways back into public ownership and reforming the NHS, we’ve introduced the largest-ever increase in Carer’s Allowance and pledged additional funding for Further Education.

Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East.

We’ve invested in breakfast clubs and pledged millions more funding to help improve our country’s roads and fix potholes.

We’ve made sure former mineworkers receive the money that was kept from their pensions and these are all moves that are making a difference to people’s lives.

Yet when the Government makes the wrong call - I will speak out, I did on the two-child benefit cap, I did over Winter Fuel Payments and yesterday I spoke out on the decision on WASPI Women.

Whilst I understand the mess the Conservatives have left this country in and the dire financial constraints we are now dealing with because of decades of Tory mismanagement - I do not agree that women should once again be left to bear the brunt of Tory Failures.

Women are too often left to pay the price, we are the shock absorbers of poverty.

Older women are already more likely to be in poverty in later life - this decision will not help and it should not have been made.

For many years, I’ve backed the ‘Waspi women’ and their calls for pension justice. I regularly meet with my local WASPI campaigners both in Jarrow and Gateshead East and in Parliament.

I have been clear in my position that the ruling of the Ombudsman should be honoured - ignoring the Ombudsman recommendations sets a dangerous precedent and will lead to others arguing they should be able to ignore judgements.

I will continue to support the call for compensation for the thousands of women in my constituency and those impacted across the UK.

On a more positive note - I remain really impressed with how much people are enjoying my street surgeries, and bringing the office to your doorstep to deal with issues - it was brilliant this week that when we arrived in a street for the scheduled surgery residents had left a present and a note of thanks on their doorstep even though they were not in.

It is nice to be appreciated, but even better to see how effective the surgeries are, and not just the surgeries - getting out and about across our constituency meeting local businesses, organisations and schools is by far my favourite part of the job!

Christmas is a special time for many, but it can also be difficult for others, and it makes me proud that community groups and volunteers are working morning, noon and night to make sure children have toys, families have enough food to eat and that adults have somewhere to go on Christmas Day.

During this busy period, please spare a thought for our emergency services, our public sector workers, staff in our health services, carers, delivery drivers, firefighters, police, postal workers, hospitality workers and everyone working over the Christmas period to make sure we have the best and safe Christmas as possible.

I’d also like to say a huge thank you to Indie, aged four, from St James’ Catholic Primary School in Hebburn for her wonderful winning Christmas card design and to all the children and schools that took part.

If you need help or support at any time, the best way to get in touch is email [email protected].

Wishing you all a happy, healthy and safe Christmas.