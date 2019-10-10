Majority of Gazette readers call for more companies to pay employees weekly or bi-monthly
The majority of Shields Gazette readers have called for companies to consider paying their employees weekly or bi-monthly in our daily poll.
The question came following a recent Nationwide Building Society survey, which found that a fifth of workers spent more than half of their spare cash for the month within the first 48 hours of receiving their wages.
In a Facebook poll, we asked you: “Should more companies look to pay their employees weekly or bi-monthly?”
Gazette readers were eager to have their say, with more than 400 people taking part.
Sixty per cent voted for a change in payment, while 40% said they prefer being paid monthly.
Some readers don’t believe there would be a difference between weekly or monthly pay.
Chris Young said: “I prefer to get paid monthly as I can budget for the rest of the month after bills have come out.”
Simon Weaver said: “Pay is pay, whether its weekly, fortnightly, four-weekly or monthly. I've had every combination and have budgeted accordingly. However some people do struggle to manage their money. Employers should look to support their staff who have issues by giving them the skills and knowledge to manage their money.”
Stephen Sullivan said: “I think employees should be able to choose how they get paid, they should be given the option of weekly, bi-weekly or monthly.”
Lisa Hazell said: “I don't think it really matters, people will still have the same income and the same outgoings whether they're paid weekly or monthly.”