Majority of Gazette readers want to see the Government take action on irresponsible fireworks use

Gazette readers want to see the Government take action on irresponsible fireworks use.

A Parliamentary committee has found the "inconsiderate and irresponsible" use of fireworks should be considered as socially unacceptable as drink-driving.

We asked in our recent online poll: “Do you think the Government should take action on irresponsible fireworks use?”

More than 600 Gazette readers took part in the poll, and 87% agreed that the Government should take action on irresponsible fireworks use, while 13% did not.

Vicky Chisholm said: “Either ban the sale of them or allow them on sale on the day and no earlier.”

Josh Heslop said: “This is the type of thing that needs way more depth to it.

“It will already be a crime to use them dangerously, so what do they want to add? Age is already in the law, time is already in the law with exceptions for celebrations.“If it’s another one of our amazing laws where they say "the person effected decides if it could be considered a crime based on how they felt it was intended" then they need to get back to the drawing board.”

Paul Gray said: “Or conversely they are saying that drink driving should be considered to have the same gravity as dangerous and inconsiderate use of Fireworks!”

Derek Hellam said: “There are already laws in place to take care of inconsiderate use of fireworks or any other anti-social behaviour.