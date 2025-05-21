Political opinion: Alan Campbell MP: Shifting the dial of progress

You might be forgiven for thinking there is currently a lack of connectivity in the economy and in people’s lives. There have been a number of positive economic announcements but for some people there’s still a feeling that the dial of progress in their lives isn’t shifting fast enough.

So, people are concerned about welfare, public services and their children’s future while important trade deals are delivered with the EU, India and the United States.

Ministers recently announced £650 million more to train engineers, electricians and bricklayers to close the skills gap as the economy grows. For people in our area, it should mean cheaper food prices but also better job prospects particularly for young people.

There was also good news on potential local investment when South Korean led consortium LS Eco Advanced Cables announced plans for a new high voltage cable factory on the south side of the Tyne providing 500 direct jobs and thousands in the supply chain.

Alan Campbell at the north bank of the Tyne site

There’s important work being done on the north bank to improve the infrastructure - opening up the area for further new investment. According to LSEAC their plans are a response to the government moving even faster to clean energy. It’s also true to say that the budget stabilised public finances and the government’s large majority which ended the previous political chaos are both vital for future investors.

But what does such investment mean for local people? You can see the plans for the LSEAC factory for yourself at an event at the Cedarwood Centre in North Shieldson Wednesday, May 28.