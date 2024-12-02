South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck welcomes Government plans ‘to get Britain working’

In her fortnightly column in the Shields Gazette, South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has welcomed plans to help get people back into employment.

This week the Government launched our plans to get Britain working.

I know that those who are unemployed and able to work - desperately want to work, can face significant barriers. These are barriers that the previous Government chose to ignore.

As a result, we now are now the only G7 Country (The group of countries with major advanced economies and the EU) whose employment rate hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

There are 2.8 million people out of work and nearly one million young people not in education, training, or employment. For many who are in work it is low-paid and insecure work.

Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields MP, has welcomed Government plans to help get people back into work. | NationalWorld

Our plans include an overhaul of Jobcentres back to their core remit - something staff often tell me they want to do - of providing support to job seekers and linking them with the National Careers Service.

For people who are out of work due to poor health, there will be targeted support and specialist advisers for the areas that have the most need.

Crucially, these plans will be funded by Government but delivered and coordinated locally through the NHS and others who know their areas best.

Next year the Government also plans to set out proposals on reforming the health and disability benefits system and cutting the overall benefits bill.

I know that people with disabilities hearing about benefits reform will be concerned.

After years of being demonised by the previous Government, the disability pay gap widening and unacceptable Access to Work delays amongst other issues, mention of reform of course creates fear and concern.

I want to assure people that these reforms are going to be developed with disabled people and I remain firmly committed to a system that works with not against people.

A system that doesn’t needlessly drive people into poverty.

In my first ever speech to Parliament 11 years ago, I highlighted our high unemployment figures and lack of jobs.

These reforms, with our Industrial Strategy and New Deal at Work, show that at long last we have a government that genuinely wants to help people that can and want to work, find employment.