Orchestras to create summer of music making for children - all the North East events

Children and young people across the UK are set for a summer of making music.

The Association of British Orchestras (ABO) is championing live music making activities for children and young people across the country.

When schools are closed for the summer, many children and young people will be without access to formal music making opportunities.

As a result of this, the ABO and its member orchestras want to make sure that music opportunities are available for all children and young people throughout the year.

Across the UK, ABO members will be running events for children and young people throughout the six-week summer holidays.

From interactive performances and workshops, to the CBeebies Proms and residents courses for youth orchestras, there will be something for everyone across the country.

Judith Webster, The Association of British Orchestras’ Chief Executive, said: “While schools are out for the summer, a huge programme of holiday music making activities kicks into gear all over the country.

“We want all young people to be able to take part in or experience live music making, whatever music they are into and UK orchestras play an important part in providing that experience, along with dedicated grass roots music education providers UK-wide.

“The benefits for young people are widely documented but access is limited.

“Orchestras offer a huge range of activities throughout the year, from public concerts and open access events for families with no previous experience to youth orchestras for advanced instrumentalists.

“This summer, we want to celebrate the ‘out of school’ music activities that complement and enhance the vital music making in schools.”

These are all the events happening in the North East:

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, in Gateshead, will host a workshop for families featuring singing, instruments and puppets on Sunday, July 27. Full details are available at: https://theglasshouseicm.org/seasons/bbc-proms-in-the-north-east/ .

. The Royal Northern Sinfonia, which is also based in Gateshead, will be joined by Beebies friends for a Wildlife Jamboree, as part of BBC Proms, on Sunday, July 27. More details can be found via: https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/bbc-proms-cbeebies-wildlife-jamboree/.

Full details of events happening across the UK can be found at: https://abo.org.uk/what-we-do/championing/anorchestraineveryschool.