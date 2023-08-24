Organisers prepare for the ‘scariest year yet’ as Psycho Path returns for 2023

Psycho Path, which runs every year at Lintz Hall Farm in Burnopfield, is getting set for another season of terrifying experiences with the combination of much loved attractions and a host of new offerings.

Visitors for 2023 can take part in The Hunt, Crawl Space and watch the live immersive theatre performance Doll House.

Organisers have also provided their very own short horror film, which has been entered into a number of film festivals and will be available to watch at the new Psycho Cinema.

Fan favourites that are returning include the terrifying maze, I Scream, Psycho City, Corn-ered, Isolation, Thunder Dome and the pirate ship, Cutthroat Island.

Psycho Path is returning for 2023. Photo: I AM VIP Newcastle.

Christiano Crawford, one of the directors and creators of Psycho Path, believes this year is going to be one of the best yet.

He commented: “We are very proud of the fact that every year Psycho Path has got bigger and better and that we have always added new features to keep it fresh.

“But this time we have really gone all out and added four amazing new experiences which we believe everyone will absolutely be blown away by.

“Winning the title of Best Scream Park in the UK earlier this year was incredible and we needed to ensure that we continue to grow Psycho Path.

“We’ve certainly pulled out all the stops this time round and can’t wait for people to see it.”

Psycho Path 2023 is returning with new and fan favourite attractions. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Pyscho Path 2023 opens on Friday, September 29, and will run every Friday and Saturday night until October 28.

It will also run on Sunday, October 29, and Tuesday, October 31.