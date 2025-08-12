Our little South Shields pub’s 12-hour darts marathon was an amazing day

A South Shields pub has held a 12-hour darts marathon.

The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, in South Shields, held a 12-hour darts marathon on Saturday, August 2, in an effort to raise £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event saw those taking part playing darts from 9am until 9pm all while raising money for the cancer charity, with pub regular Glen Towers coming up with the idea for the day.

Louisa Henderson, from South Shields was among those who helped to set up the day, as well as taking part for the full duration of the event.

She has told the Shields Gazette where the idea to host the 12-hour darts marathon came from and gave an insight into how the day went.

Louisa said: “The dartboard was put in at the start of the year and everyone has been loving it then Glen came up with idea of running a day and raising money for charity.

“We all agreed to do it and then it went from there - all in all, around 30 people took part in the day.

“Around eight of us were there to start the event at 9am, with more and more people coming along throughout the day to get involved.

“The day was amazing, Chris and Karen who run the pub were fantastic, they opened it early for us to get set up at 8am.

“One of the regulars had made us bacon sandwiches to keep us fuelled as we were getting sorted.

“The whole idea was to hit a total of 150,000 points over the course of the 12 hours but we hit that about eight hours into the marathon - in the end, we finished on a total of more than 170,000 points.

“Everyone was laughing and joking, it was a fantastic day.”

With the target set at £500, the pub managed to greatly surpass that by raising more than £2,000 at the time of writing.

Louisa added: “For a little pub, it is amazing - we are still waiting for a little bit more money to come in but I think we are heading for around £2,300 raised.

“Even if we had just hit our £500 target, that would have been amazing so to go even further is great.

“People were just so generous, we couldn’t believe it - I’m so proud of everyone who helped make it happen.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who took part, Chris and Karen for opening their doors to us, and those who kept the day going.”

You can view and donate to the fundraiser by visiting: https://dartsmarathon.macmillan.org.uk/teams/dolly-peel-darts.