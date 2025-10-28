A South Shields care home is leading the way in inclusive dementia care with British Sign Language training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashlea Mews Care Home, on Stanhope Parade, in South Shields, is being praised for its person-centred approach to dementia care after it supported four members of staff to achieve certification in British Sign Language (BSL) training.

The aim is that the qualification will allow the care home to better assist residents who are both deaf and leaving with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered by South Shields-based ‘Sign It Hear’, the training covered a range of practical and care-focused topics, from fingerspelling and emotional expressions to essential vocabulary around personal care, nutrition, and even a bespoke segment on joinery.

Staff ensure that the bespoke segment was included specifically for resident James Ward, who is deaf and lives with dementia, which results in him often believing that he is still working as a joiner.

Staff at Ashlea Mews Care Home, in South Shields, has undertaken British Sign Language (BSL) training to help improve the care of residents who are deaf and living with dementia. | Other 3rd Party

Vicki Yemon, the home manager, has praised the team at Ashlea Mews for their enthusiasm and willingness to embrace the BSL training.

She said: “This has made a massive difference not only to our residents but to the whole atmosphere in the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our colleagues were genuinely excited to take part and have embraced the training with heart and enthusiasm.

“It's created stronger bonds, reduced distress, made us a more inclusive home and brought real joy to everyday interactions.

“There’s a real buzz and pride around what we’ve achieved - and many more want to be part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For resident James, staff say that the difference has been life-changing given that he was once distressed and frustrated by communication barriers.

As a result of the BSL training, James is now calmer, more engaged, and no longer requires regular doses of Lorazepam to help keep him calm.

Following the success of the training, the home is now looking to support further BSL training for colleges.

You can find out more about Ashlea Mews Care Home by visiting: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/ashlea-mews-south-shields.