Out-of-school club is back on the road thanks to minibus donation

A children’s club is back on the road after the delivery of a new minibus.

The timing couldn’t have been better for Oscars, based at Hedworthfield Community Centre, in Jarrow, to receive the donation of the 13-seater vehicle.

The group’s previous bus was out of service and could no longer be used to transport youngsters from their schools to the children’s club.

The vehicle was donated by the Sunshine Variety Club after the centre was able to raise the minimum donation to enable it to be eligible.

Manager Christine Green said: “Having the bus makes it a lot easier for our children’s after-school and breakfast clubs and also our holiday clubs.

“It means we can bring in children from schools further afield as well as provide day trips for those attending the holiday clubs.”

“We waited for about 18 months to find out if we had been successful, and when it was delivered we were over the moon.

“Ths bus we had was broken down.

“We’re all really pleased with the new one.”

Oscars is an out-of-school club, running Monday to Friday at the centre in Jarrow, and also throughout the school holidays, for those aged four to 11 years old.

It provides a breakfast and after-school club during term time, which includes pick-ups and drop-offs at schools.

For details call 519 6700.