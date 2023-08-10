Over 350 volunteers help to make a difference to South Tyneside

Local environmental charity Groundwork South and North Tyneside held an event named ‘Big Day Out’ last month, where hundreds of Sage Foundation staff members volunteered their time to make a difference to the local community.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, July 19 was held at Jarrow Hall Anglo-Saxon Farm and Village, however the 350 strong team dispersed across South Tyneside to carry out a range of land management tasks.

Tasks included; pruning trees and bushes, planting herbs and flowers, preparing pathways ,building fences and seating and improving all aspects of the designated areas.

The areas that received work on the ‘Big Day Out’ include; Jarrow Cross Primary School, Grange Road Baptist Church, Drewetts Park, Jubilee Wood, Gateway Features, Jarrow Hall and Jarrow Sea Cadets.

Sage Foundation participated in ‘Big Day Out’ as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility pledge to support charities and give back to the community.

David Simpson, Sage Foundation Coordinator UK and Ireland said: “We are delighted to return to Groundwork at Jarrow Hall for another Big Day Out. We provide all of our colleagues globally with 5 days to volunteer per year and this is just one way that colleagues can use their foundation time.

Simpson continued: “We know our colleagues always love coming to Groundwork to volunteer on the Big Days Out as well as for team events and they always get stuck in to make a real difference to our local communities. I feel it is a privilege for us to spend our day at such a beautiful site.”

Rebecca Maw, Head of Communities and Culture for Groundwork South and North

Tyneside, said: “We are thrilled that a global organisation, such as Sage, recognises the value and impact a local charity like Groundwork South and North Tyneside can make on the community. The fact that over 350 volunteers from a single organisation are willing to devote their time to support us in our mission to build greener, stronger communities, really warms my heart.