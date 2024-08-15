‘Overjoyed’ - South Shields students celebrate their successful A-Level results
Students at St Wilfrid’s RC College are celebrating on Thursday, August 15, after receiving their A-Level results.
The sixth form in South Shields has seen 37% of A-Level students achieving A* or A grades - with the majority of those studying on vocational courses also achieving distinctions.
Following another successful year at the school, Francesca Craik, Executive Headteacher of St Wilfrid’s, has wished all the students well for their futures.
She said: “We are delighted that 37 % of our students studying A levels have achieved at least 1 or more grade at A*/A and 50% of all students have achieved one grade B or equivalent.
“Our Vocational courses performed extremely strongly yet again with an average grade of a Distinction; nearly 80% of our students achieved this amazing result.
“We wish our leavers the best of luck for the next part of their exciting journey as they move on to a range of highly competitive university courses and apprenticeships.
“They and their families should be very proud of their fantastic achievements.”
Luke Hall, the former Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) for South Tyneside, is celebrating achieving two A*s and two As - he is now looking forward to taking his place at UCL to read politics and international relations as he aims to continue his political career.
He commented: “I am very pleased with my results. I have worked so hard for these and I am so glad that all of my hard work has come to fruition.
“I am so happy for everyone celebrating their achievements too.”
“I am overjoyed with my results,” said Lucy Fairweather, who is now off to study mental health nursing at the University of Sunderland after she secured an A*, A and a Distinction two Bs.
She added: “I have overcome so many personal challenges to achieve these results and I can’t thank the staff at my school enough for all of the support they have given me to help me to achieve these amazing results, I am so grateful”.
Eighteen-year-old Luke Ternent stated he was “speechless” after he received his results on Thursday.
He said: “I am speechless! I am so proud. I have exceeded all of my expectations and I can’t wait to start my degree.”
Luke achieved one A* and three As ahead of securing his place at Newcastle University to study urban planning.
Sophie Scott is also off to Newcastle University where she will study psychology after achieving two As and one B.
“I am very, very, very happy and relieved. I am so proud of myself!” she said.
Jacob Cheetham, who achieved two As and one B is going to the University of Leeds to study electrical and electronic engineering.
He stated: “I am very happy with my results. I have had so much support in my preparation to achieve these results and I am so grateful to my teachers.”
Other notable high achievers at St Wilfrid’s include Bakhtawhar Hayer who achieved A*, A, and two B’s, Isabella Graham who is off to Newcastle University to study biomedical sciences, Dylan Bell, who achieved D*, and two B’s to secure an apprenticeship with Accenture and James Ludlow, who achieved two distinctions and a grade B ahead of starting his engineering apprenticeship with Siemens.
Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised both students and teachers across the borough on A-Level results day.
Cllr McHugh commented: “Our young people are to be commended for their results which are testament to their hard work and commitment.
“I would like to place on record my thanks to teaching staff and parents and carers who have supported our young people along their journey although, ultimately, it is our students who must take the credit today.
