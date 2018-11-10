‘Overwhelming’ response of handmade poppies at Cleadon school

A special remembrance Garden of Poppies has been created at Cleadon Church of England Academy.

Poppies which had been knitted, crocheted, painted and stitched as well as poppies made from recycled material and even a 3D printer have filled the school .

Jonah Lloyd looking at their poppy display

There are now displays, both outside and inside the school, thanks to the dedication of the pupils and their families.

Yesterday, Key Stage 2 children gathered in front of the Remembrance Garden of Poppies for a simple service led by Reverend Jane Cook.

Principal, Jayn Gray said: “We have been overwhelmed by the level of support and creativity this project has generated with all our children and their families.

“I was immensely proud of our children this morning as they stood quietly, showing their respect and understanding of marking this important anniversary.”