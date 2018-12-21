Panto stars of Beauty and the Beast make surprise visit to seafood restaurant

Panto stars made a surprise visit to a South Tyneside restaurant.

Dame Bella Ballcock and Arbuthnot, who feature in this year’s Customs House panto of Beauty and the Beast, popped along to Colmans Seafood Temple in South Shields, to say thank you to them for supporting the show for yet another year.

Restaurant owner Richard Ord said: “We’re delighted and proud to be a sponsor again for this year’s wonderful panto Beauty & the Beast at The Customs House.

“It really is the little panto with the big heart.

“It brings so much happiness to audiences in the borough and beyond, and certainly remains the highlight of the Christmas season for us and our staff and families.”

Early last year, Colmans Seafood Temple opened on the seafront in Sea Road, South Shields, with an iconic design integrating the former bandstand known as Ghandi’s Temple.

Ray Spencer, executive director of the Mill Dam theatre, who co-writes and directs the panto and stars as Dame Bella, said: “We are thrilled that Colmans are once again one of our sponsors and it was great to pay them a surprise visit say thank you personally – and of course to sample some of the best fish and chips in the North East, if not the UK!”

The panto runs until Saturday, January 5.

Tickets cost from £9.99. To book, call 454 1234