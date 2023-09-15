Watch more videos on Shots!

A climate action group has announced plans to protest in South Shields this weekend as part of a world wide series of events.

Mothers Rebellion’s global week of action on the climate dangers of fossil fuels will see action in South Shields on Sunday with focus being on the Tyne and Wear Pension Fund, which is based at South Shields Town Hall and Civic Centre.

A group statement from the group says: “Protests against the Tyne & Wear Pension Fund’s policy of continuing investment in oil and gas until 2050 have already taken place right around Tyneside, Wearside and Northumberland. Six local authorities draw on council tax income – paid by more than a million people in the North East – to contribute nearly £200m a year to the pension fund.”

The group hosts protests every month across the world in order to draw attention to the need for urgent change to protect future generations.

Helen, a grandma from Gateshead, explained why she is taking part, “I have four beautiful young grandchildren and when I think about what the world will be like for them growing up, I’m so scared about food shortages, lack of clean water, and of course, extreme weather events.

I grieve for the lack of biodiversity that they will experience, as creatures and birds we take for granted will become extinct. Sitting in this circle will help me focus on my sorrow in a safe space, and hopefully encourage others to think about what is happening in the world.”

The event has local support with the Divest Tyne and Wear Campaign which says the Pension Fund’s £138 million invested in oil and gas companies should be switched to green jobs and renewable services.

Campaign spokesperson Olwyn Hocking said: “These huge sums are taken from the pockets of hundreds of thousands of pension fund members and council tax payers, even though they’ve never agreed to it. It is their futures that are being harmed – they have a right for their views to be heard.”