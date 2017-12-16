Parents of missing South Shields man urge him to call home

The worried parents of a South Shields man who has been missing for more than a week have urged him to call home and let them know he is safe.

Thirty-eight-year-old Stephen Lincoln left him his home in South Shields on Friday, December 8, and was last seen in South Tyneside on Sunday, December 10.

Yesterday, Nothumbria Police appealed to the public for information to help trace Stephen who was last seen wearing a woolen camouflage beanie hat, light grey zipped hooded fleece coat, blue jeans, black t-shirt and carrying a red sports holdall.

He has a number of tattoos and lives with his parents in the Temple Park area of the town.

Speaking to the Gazette today, his mum Patricia, 69, and dad Michael Lincoln, 63, have said that following the appeal the landlady of a Bed and Breakfast in Newcastle has come forward with information to suggest that their son has travelled to Edinburgh by train.

Patricia said: "The landlady of a B&B in Newcastle saw the appeal on the Northumbria Police website and contacted them to say that he had been staying at the B&B on Friday.

"She said that Stephen had told her that he was going up to Edinburgh

"It is totally out of character for him to go missing and we are really worried.

"Northumbria Police have told us that they have transferred the case up to police in Edinburgh but that they are still looking for him here.

"We just want him to get in touch with us as soon as possible by calling us at home."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 1054 081217.