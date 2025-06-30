Park tennis courts in South Tyneside set for more than £180,000 investment

South Tyneside’s tennis courts are set for a huge boost thanks to a national programme.

More than £180,000 is being invested into public tennis courts across the borough as part of the nationwide Park Tennis Court Programme which aims to encourage more people to pick up a racket.

Thanks to the funding, courts within five of South Tyneside’s parks are being renovated after South Tyneside Council secured the money from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) - the national governing body for tennis.

The parks that will see tennis court improvements in the borough include Readhead and West Park, in South Shields, Coulthard Park, in Cleadon, Cornthwaite Park, in Whitburn, and Carr Ellison Park, in Hebburn.

Councillor Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services at South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the investment for South Tyneside’s tennis courts.

Park tennis courts across South Tyneside are set for investment of more than £180,000. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “Park tennis courts are more than just places to play – they are vital community assets that promote physical and mental health and well-being and social connection.

“This investment, made possible through the support of the LTA, ensures that our courts will remain accessible, welcoming and fit for purpose, while opening tennis up to many more people.

“It’s exciting that more residents will be able to take advantage of better facilities and enjoy the confidence of being able to book a court and play when it suits them.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that remedial improvements to the tennis courts have already been carried out, including cleansing and resurfacing, to bring the courts up to standard.

Now work will soon get underway to repaint and mark out the courts, as well as fit new nets, posts, and digital access gates with electronic keypads at each location.

The Council has partnered with We Do Tennis, which will operate and maintain the newly refurbished tennis courts in the future.

Once the courts are complete, members of the public will be able to find and book a tennis court near them, through the Lawn Tennis Association website at: https://www.lta.org.uk/play.

Once booked, users will be given access codes for entry to the tennis courts.

The online system, which is being launched in July, will make finding, booking and getting into the tennis court easy and secure.

If you are unable to book the tennis courts online, then you can call 01952 984 894.

The tennis courts are expected to be open to the public by the six-weeks summer holidays. | Other 3rd Party

In line with the funding agreement, there will be a small booking fee from as little as £2 per hour to use the courts - annual passes will also be available.

There will also be free bookable weekly tennis sessions as part of the s part of the volunteer-led LTA Free Park Tennis. These will be available throughout the year on Saturday and Sunday mornings (weather and volunteer dependent).

South Tyneside Council has stated that all the money generated from the tennis courts will be reinvested back into the future maintenance of the courts for local communities.

Andy Moss, Head of Parks at We Do Tennis, has expressed excitement to be working alongside South Tyneside Council to provide high-quality tennis courts to residents.

He commented: “We Do Tennis C.I.C is a not-for-profit organisation focused on improving, growing and securing the future of tennis at all levels.

“We are extremely excited to be working with South Tyneside Council and the residents of the local area to provide a first-class tennis offering.

“Improving the facilities is a great first step and our role is to activate tennis in the area and get lots of happy people with a racket in their hand.”

LTA’s Parks Tennis Project has already been successfully delivered across the North East in Sunderland, Gateshead, Newcastle and North Tyneside.

Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive, has given an insight into what residents can expect from the LTA’s partnership with South Tyneside Council.

He added: “We are delighted to be working with South Tyneside Council to improve their park tennis facilities and provide more opportunities for people to pick up a racket and get active.

“This investment from the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation will mean that courts will be available for people to use for years to come.

“We will also be working closely with the Council to ensure that the local community has a range of accessible opportunities to get on court, ensuring that we open up our sport to many more people.”

Although exact opening days are yet to be confirmed due to the work being weather dependent, South Tyneside Council has stated that the courts should be ready for the six-week summer holidays.

For more information, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/tennis.

