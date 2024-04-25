Passengers delighted as 'super chilled' grey seal spotted from Shields Ferry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cute little seal delighted customers on the Shields Ferry today, Thursday 25 April, after being spotted lounging right next to the north landing.

The small grey creature was discovered early this morning near the North Shields landing by the Ferry crew on the first Tyne crossing of the day.

The seal was happily relaxing, out of the water, resting on a parapet by the jetty where the Ferry docks.

Customers and crew have been absolutely delighted by the little seal and have been eagerly snapping photos and videos on their phones.

Joe Avary, a Second Mate on the Shields Ferry crew, was among the first people to spot the seal this morning.

He said: “We were on our first crossing of the day when we saw him. He’s really cute and he looks super chilled.

“He’s just been lying there on the sea wall relaxing all morning, and we think he will be heading off once the tide comes back in. If not, then we will call some animal welfare experts to make sure he’s okay.

“The customers have been delighted to see him, as have all of the ferry crew. We often spot seals in the river, down near the North Shields landing, when their heads pop up for a few seconds, but we’ve never seen one right out of the water before.