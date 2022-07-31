10 fantastic photos of revellers partying in the park at final summer concert in South Shields

Music fans have been enjoying the final free summer concert at Bents Park.

Despite the damp start to the day, around 12,000 people partied at Bents Park in the last summer concert of the year.

It was a trip back to the 80s with performances from The Fizz – made up from three former members of Bucks Fizz – and iconic American R&B group Shalamar.

Despite a one hour delay for the final act due to “technical issues” the crowd were in raptures as they danced to classic 80s tunes including ‘A Night to Remember’ and ‘I can Make You Feel Good’.

Check out these 10 fantastic photographs of people partying in Bents Park.

1. .Worth the wait

Despite a one hour delay due to "technical" issues, the crowd were in raptures as Shalamar took to the stage.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. I can make you feel good

Shalamar performed many of their iconic 80s hits.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Pull up a chair

Deck chairs had been set out for music fans enjoy the final weekend at the South Tyneside Festival at Bents Park.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Singing along

Music fans singing along to some of the classic 80s tunes.

Photo: Stu Norton

