10 fantastic photos of revellers partying in the park at final summer concert in South Shields

It was a trip back to the 80s with performances from The Fizz – made up from three former members of Bucks Fizz – and iconic American R&B group Shalamar.

Despite a one hour delay for the final act due to “technical issues” the crowd were in raptures as they danced to classic 80s tunes including ‘A Night to Remember’ and ‘I can Make You Feel Good’.

Check out these 10 fantastic photographs of people partying in Bents Park.

1. .Worth the wait Despite a one hour delay due to "technical" issues, the crowd were in raptures as Shalamar took to the stage. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. I can make you feel good Shalamar performed many of their iconic 80s hits. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Pull up a chair Deck chairs had been set out for music fans enjoy the final weekend at the South Tyneside Festival at Bents Park. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Singing along Music fans singing along to some of the classic 80s tunes. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales