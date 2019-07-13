Here's where you can visit this summer

10 highly-rated caravan and campsites within a two-hour drive of South Tyneside

If you’re looking for an adventurous weekend away or a family holiday not too far from home, here’s a few ideas for where you can pitch up this summer

By Poppy Kennedy
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 16:55

Those who’ve travelled long distances with kids in the car will be all too familiar with the phrase ‘are we there yet?’ So if you fancy a trip away with the family, but don’t want to spend hours in the car, or you just fancy a short break away, we’ve compiled a list of caravan and campsites which are highly rated – and within a two-hour drive of South Tyneside. Pictures and information from The Camping and Caravanning Club.

1. Raglan Cottage and Caravan Park, Berwick

Raglan Caravan Park is situated in a small peaceful oasis village of Ancroft, with views facing to the Cheviot Hills. The park has a high standard of facilities with shower blocks and disabled facilities. Prices start at 15 pound.

2. Leekworth Caravan Park, Middleton-in-Teesdale

The stunning natural beauty of the North Pennines surrounds the site which is set on the banks of the river Tees. There is also now an adult only section with just six pitches available. Prices from 16 pound.

3. Dunstan Hill Campsite, Alnwick

Situated just a mile from the North Northumberland Heritage Coast, the site offers stunning views, sweeping sandy beaches, abundant wildlife and a dramatic coastline steeped in history are all accessible. Prices from 8.65

4. Bellingham Club campsite, Hexham

Located in the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park – considered to be the most tranquil place in the UK – the campsite will appeal to campers looking to relax as well as those seeking adventure. Prices from 7.85.

