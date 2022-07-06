The railway began in the early 1970s as an idea from engineers and enthusiasts Jack Wakefield and Don Proudlock. A special trio was completed by the third founder, Micheal Henderson who still owns the railway today.
On Saturday, July 2 visitors and fans celebrated 50 years of the miniature railway with a reopening ceremony, with owner Michael on hand to cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.
The railway is the last public steam-hauled working railway of the 9 ½ inch gauge to be found anywhere in the country.
See these 10 photos with the earliest pictures taken in 1972 and the latest in 2022.