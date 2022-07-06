Take a look at 50 years of the Lakeshore railway in South Shields.

The Lakeshore Railroad in South Marine Park, South Shields has been celebrating its 50th anniversary – take a look at some of these archive photos.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:38 pm

The railway began in the early 1970s as an idea from engineers and enthusiasts Jack Wakefield and Don Proudlock. A special trio was completed by the third founder, Micheal Henderson who still owns the railway today.

On Saturday, July 2 visitors and fans celebrated 50 years of the miniature railway with a reopening ceremony, with owner Michael on hand to cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.

The railway is the last public steam-hauled working railway of the 9 ½ inch gauge to be found anywhere in the country.

See these 10 photos with the earliest pictures taken in 1972 and the latest in 2022.

1. Mountaineer

Roughly 1977, with Mountaineer newly returned after work to convert it to a “Pacific” wheel arrangement.

Photo: Henderson Collection

2. 50th Anniversery celebrations

50th Anniversery celebrations took place in South Marine Park, on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Lakeshore railway

The addition of the second station track in 1975.

Photo: Henderson Collection

4. 2022

The significant weekend was marked with royalty as two 1924 Wembley Exhibition carriages, once ridden by George V during a rare public appearance, were on display.

Photo: Kevin Brady

