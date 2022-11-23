11 festive photos as South Shields Christmas lights officially switched on
Festive magic has arrived in South Shields as the towns Christmas Lights have been officially switched on at South Shields' Market Square.
The Mayor of South Tyneside was joined by radio presenter Chris Felton to kick off Christmas festivities in South Tyneside.
In the lead up to the big switch on, there was a range of festive entertainment to get everybody in the Christmas spirit, including live music from local band The Understudies as well as performances from The Choirmaster and Tree Stump Theatre.
Here are 11 festive photos from the South Shields Christmas light switch-on 2022.