Christmas light switch on 2022

11 festive photos as South Shields Christmas lights officially switched on

Festive magic has arrived in South Shields as the towns Christmas Lights have been officially switched on at South Shields' Market Square.

By Sam Johnson
4 minutes ago

The Mayor of South Tyneside was joined by radio presenter Chris Felton to kick off Christmas festivities in South Tyneside.

In the lead up to the big switch on, there was a range of festive entertainment to get everybody in the Christmas spirit, including live music from local band The Understudies as well as performances from The Choirmaster and Tree Stump Theatre.

Here are 11 festive photos from the South Shields Christmas light switch-on 2022.

1. South Shields Christmas lights switch on

South Shields Christmas lights switch on 2022

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Big smiles

South Shields Christmas lights switch on.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Loving the lights

Little boy enjoying the show at the Christmas Light switch-on

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Big crowds

Big crowds for the South Shields Christmas lights switch on

Photo: Stu Norton

