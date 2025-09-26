The Ryder Cup starts today (September 26) in New York.placeholder image
11 of the best Tyne & Wear golf clubs according to Tripadvisor reviews as Ryder Cup gets underway

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 26th Sep 2025, 13:03 BST

The Ryder Cup gets underway today (September 26) with Europe and the USA set to battle it out in New York for golf’s most esteemed trophy.

According to England Golf the sport is continuing to grow in popularity with over 10 million scorecards submitted last year (2024) - the highest on record.

And if you’re looking get into the sport, we have done your research for you by picking out some of Tyne & Wear’s best golf clubs.

The clubs selected are based on Tripadvisor reviews and are not listed in any particular order. The review ratings are also subject to change as more reviews are submitted.

Ravensworth Golf Club in Gateshead was given a Tripadvisor rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 53 reviewers.

1. Ravensworth Golf Club

Ravensworth Golf Club in Gateshead was given a Tripadvisor rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 53 reviewers. | Google Photo: Google

Backworth Hall in Newcastle has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 66 reviews.

2. Backworth Hall

Backworth Hall in Newcastle has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 66 reviews. | Google Photo: Google

City of Newcastle Golf Club has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 46 reviews.

3. City of Newcastle Golf Club

City of Newcastle Golf Club has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 46 reviews. | Google Photo: Google

Cocken Lodge Golf Club in Houghton-le-Spring has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.3 out of 5 from eight reviews.

4. Cocken Lodge Golf Club

Cocken Lodge Golf Club in Houghton-le-Spring has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.3 out of 5 from eight reviews. | Google Photo: Google

