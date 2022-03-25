11 of the worst roads in South Tyneside for pothole problems according to Gazette readers

The RAC recently revealed call-outs to pothole damage reached a three-year high in 2021 and demanded action to improve the “ridiculous” situation that left some drivers facing repair bills stretching into thousands of pounds.

As well as causing damage to vehicles, potholes can also pose a real danger to cyclists.

Our Facebook post provoked quite a response with 116 people responding to the call to “name the worst roads or streets in South Tyneside for potholes”.

While many people commented on a general problem across the Borough, there were a number of roads which appeared to be common culprits for South Tyneside’s motorists and cyclists.

Here’s a list of the 11 locations identified by our readers as having the biggest pothole problems.

1. The Riverside, Hebburn. The Riverside in Hebburn was mentioned as an area of concern by a number of our readers. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Green Lane, South Shields. Green Lane in South Shields was one of the most commonly mentioned locations for pothole problems. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. East George Potts Street, South Shields. A fragmented road surface on East George Potts Street in South Shields. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Finchale Road, Hebburn. Finchale Road in Hebburn was another one of the most commonly identified pothole problem areas suggested by our readers. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales