In South Tyneside, a memorial service began at the Mission to Seafarers in Mill Dam where the Captain of the Arcadia cruise ship, Ashley Cook, crossed the Tyne from where the vessel is berthed on the north bank of the river to present The Mission to Seafarers’ Ian Smith with a memorial service plaque.

A service was then held at the Merchant Navy Memorial.

It was on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 that the armistice between the Allied forces and Germany was signed.

Here is a picture special as the service took place in South Shields on Thursday, November 11 2021.

1. Captain of Arcadia Captain of Arcadia Ashley Cook arrived at the Mill Dam for the Armistice Day service. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Service Deputy Mayor Cllr Joe Amar and Deputy Mayoress Lynne Blair attended the West Park War Memorial Armistice Day service. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. War Memorial People paid their respects on Armistice Day. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Award Captain of Arcadia Ashley Cook presents The Mission to Seafarers Ian Smith with a memorial service plaque as he arrives at the Mill Dam for the Armistice Day service with his crew James O'Neill, chief engineer and Grant Williams, ship security officer. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales