Images taken at South Shields' Remembrance service.

12 pictures as crowds gather in South Shields to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Crowds lined the streets across South Tyneside as Remembrance Sunday parades and services are held in the borough.

By Ryan Smith
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 4:24 pm

Remembrance services were held on Sunday, November 14, in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, Whitburn, Cleadon and East Boldon.

In South Shields, a parade marched past the Town Hall and towards Westoe war memorial where a service was held.

Hundreds of people lined the streets as a show of support and respect for those who died while serving their country.

Here are 12 images from South Shields’s Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 14.

1. Leading the way

The Westoe Brass Band leading the parade from the Town Hall to the Westoe War Memorial.

Photo: Ian McClelland

2. Crowds gathered

Crowds turned out in their numbers to show their support and pay respects to the fallen.

Photo: Ian McClelland

3. Marching on

Cadet forces taking part in the Remembrance parade.

Photo: Ian McClelland

4. Remembering the fallen

Dignitaries including South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck and the leader of South Tyneside Council, Tracey Dixon, pay their respects.

Photo: Ian McClelland

