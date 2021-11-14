12 pictures as crowds gather in South Shields to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance services were held on Sunday, November 14, in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, Whitburn, Cleadon and East Boldon.
In South Shields, a parade marched past the Town Hall and towards Westoe war memorial where a service was held.
Hundreds of people lined the streets as a show of support and respect for those who died while serving their country.
Here are 12 images from South Shields’s Remembrance parade on Sunday, November 14.
1. Leading the way
The Westoe Brass Band leading the parade from the Town Hall to the Westoe War Memorial.
Photo: Ian McClelland
2. Crowds gathered
Crowds turned out in their numbers to show their support and pay respects to the fallen.
Photo: Ian McClelland
3. Marching on
Cadet forces taking part in the Remembrance parade.
Photo: Ian McClelland
4. Remembering the fallen
Dignitaries including South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck and the leader of South Tyneside Council, Tracey Dixon, pay their respects.
Photo: Ian McClelland