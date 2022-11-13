BBC Look North broadcaster Jeff Brown, in his role as a deputy to the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear fulfil her official duties, joined with veterans, serving armed forces personnel, civic dignitaries and members of the public in the commemorations in Hebburn .

Commemorations in the town saw a parade assemble at Hebburn Central before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am. Parade reforms at 10.40am and marches to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial at 10.55am. Parade reforms once more and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at HMS Kelly Grave. Deputy Lieutenant Jeff Brown and Councillor Wilf Flynn will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.