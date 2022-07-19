12 pictures as South Tyneside folk do their best to keep cool while temperatures soar

Thermometers were above 30C for much of the day in the borough, with temperatures already in the high 20s before 9am – and it looks like we are in for a warm night too.
But while some hid in the shade, others were out to make the most of the sunshine.
1. High temperatures at Sandhaven Beach. Ken and Susan Patterson.
High temperatures at Sandhaven Beach. Ken and Susan Patterson.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. High temperatures at Sandhaven Beach. Brothers William, 4 and Tommy Ranson, 3.
High temperatures at Sandhaven Beach. Brothers William, 4 and Tommy Ranson, 3.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. High temperatures at Sandhaven Beach. Karen Pearce and Dave Penman.
High temperatures at Sandhaven Beach. Karen Pearce and Dave Penman.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. High temperatures at Sandhaven Beach. Kelly Howe with daughter Sienna, 4.
High temperatures at Sandhaven Beach. Kelly Howe with daughter Sienna, 4.
Photo: Stu Norton