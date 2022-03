The North East saw glorious sunshine and warm conditions this weekend (Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27) as temperatures soared to 17C on Sunday.

Sadly, the Spring weather turned cooler today, (Monday, March 28) and Met Office forecasters are predicting rain and colder temperatures throughout the week.

But the miserable weather didn’t seem to dampen the mood in South Shields – Take a look at these 12 photos of people out and about at Sandhaven beach earlier today.