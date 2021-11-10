A team of volunteers has worked to produce a variety of displays at Hebburn Cemetery, while members of the local community have spent months producing thousands of hand-made poppies to decorate the cemetery’s railings.

More than 18,000 hand-made flowers line the entire length of the cemetery’s frontage.

Hand-made tributes Residents have produced thousands of poppies to line the fence

Volunteers Millie Venus and Karen Collins (L) with chairman John Stewart.

A cross in the cemetery

The cemetery's benches have been decorated