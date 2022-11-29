News you can trust since 1849
Fans have been celebrating England's World Cup Win over Wales.

14 fantastic pics as fans at South Shield's FC celebrate England's victory

It may have been a tense first half, but there was jubilation at the 1st Cloud Arena as England roared to a 3-0 victory over Wales to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

By Neil Fatkin
8 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 11:51pm

Fans gathered at the home of South Shields FC and as the final whistle blew there were celebratory scenes as people danced, sang, and revelled in the victory.

Check out the following 14 fantastic photographs on a night when England fans may have once again started to believe that maybe football could be coming home.

1. Engrossed

Supporters intently watching the action unfold between England and Wales.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Near miss

Children show their emotions as England have a near miss.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Captivated

Young England fans captivated by the action.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Head in hands

An England fan has his head in his hands as England go close to scoring.

Photo: Stu Norton

