The sun has been shining over South Shields and Sandhaven beach

14 photos as people enjoy the South Shields sunshine at Sandhaven beach

The sun is shining, the heat wave is in full swing and people in South Shields have been taking advantage of the warm weather by enjoying a day at the beach.

By Sam Johnson
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:05 pm

As temperatures continue to sore, Sandhaven beach has become the perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine for many in South Shields, with couples enjoying a day out, dogs cooling down in the sea and surfers taking advantage of the calm conditions.

Here are 14 photos of people enjoying the South Shields sunshine at Sandhaven beach on Monday, July 11.

1. Surfs up

Ashley Cave enjoys a surf in the sun at Sandhaven beach

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Hot and sunny

Hot sunny day at Sandhaven Beach as a heatwave sweeps the country.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Cooling down

Resident walks in the sea at Sandhaven beach to cool down during the warm weather

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Enjoying the sun

Beach goers enjoy the sun at Sandhaven beach

Photo: Stu Norton

