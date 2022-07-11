As temperatures continue to sore, Sandhaven beach has become the perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine for many in South Shields, with couples enjoying a day out, dogs cooling down in the sea and surfers taking advantage of the calm conditions.
Here are 14 photos of people enjoying the South Shields sunshine at Sandhaven beach on Monday, July 11.
1. Surfs up
Ashley Cave enjoys a surf in the sun at Sandhaven beach
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Hot and sunny
Hot sunny day at Sandhaven Beach as a heatwave sweeps the country.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Cooling down
Resident walks in the sea at Sandhaven beach to cool down during the warm weather
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Enjoying the sun
Beach goers enjoy the sun at Sandhaven beach
Photo: Stu Norton