South Tyneside Pay Tribute on Anzac Day

14 photos as South Tyneside pays tribute on ANZAC Day

South Tyneside has paid tribute to members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps with a special ANZAC Day service at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue

By Sam Johnson
Monday, 25th April 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 3:22 pm

South Tyneside has come together to pay their respects to members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps with a special service led by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pay Hay and Father Mark Mahwhinney.

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance commemorated in Australia and New Zealand to honour members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought in the battle of Gallipoli during the First World War.

Here at 14 photos as South Tyneside paid tribute at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue

1. Paying tribute

Anzac Day service at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Colonel Lord Lieutenant Christopher Tearney, South Tyneside Mayor Pat Hay and South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon

Colonel Lord Lieutenant Christopher Tearney, South Tyneside Mayor Pat Hay and South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon pay tribute for the Anzac Day service at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Anzac Day service

Anzac Day service at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Bugle tribute

Anzac Day service at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
South TynesideMayorNew ZealandAustralia
Next Page
Page 1 of 4