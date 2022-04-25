South Tyneside has come together to pay their respects to members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps with a special service led by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pay Hay and Father Mark Mahwhinney.

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance commemorated in Australia and New Zealand to honour members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought in the battle of Gallipoli during the First World War.

Here at 14 photos as South Tyneside paid tribute at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue

1. Paying tribute

2. Colonel Lord Lieutenant Christopher Tearney, South Tyneside Mayor Pat Hay and South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon

3. Anzac Day service

4. Bugle tribute