14 pictures from behind the scenes as Alex Scott and Ashley Williams bring Football Focus to South Shields

All eyes were on South Shields as Football Focus came to town.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:32 pm

Presenters Alex Scott and Ashley Williams visited the 1st Cloud Arena as part of the show’s celebrations of national Non-League Day.

And Gazette photographer Tim Richardson was there to capture the action.

1. Meeting the locals

Alex Scott chats with supporters

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Pre-match prep

Alex Scott checks her script ahead of her interview with South Shields manager Kevin Phillips

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Midfield trio

Ashley Williams, Kevin Phillips and Alex Scott await their cue

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Lights...camera...

Fans look on as South Shields boss Kevin Phillips talks to Alex Scott

Photo: Tim Richardson

