14 pictures from the Friends of Westoe Cemetery's Remembrance service for forgotten World War One veterans

The service was held at the Dr. Thomas Winterbottom Memorial in Westoe Cemetery, on Hutton Row, at 10.45 on Wednesday, November 10.
Organised by the new community group, South Tyneside’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoress, along with pupils of from Marine Park Primary School and members of the armed forces attended the service.
Wreaths were laid, prays held and a two-minute silence was also observed over the course of the ceremony.
The Friends of Westoe Cemetery have researched the graves of 20 World War One veterans and are hoping to further honour them with history walks around the Victorian cemetery.