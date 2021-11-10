14 pictures from the Friends of Westoe Cemetery's Remembrance service for forgotten World War One veterans

The service was held at the Dr. Thomas Winterbottom Memorial in Westoe Cemetery, on Hutton Row, at 10.45 on Wednesday, November 10.

Organised by the new community group, South Tyneside’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoress, along with pupils of from Marine Park Primary School and members of the armed forces attended the service.

Wreaths were laid, prays held and a two-minute silence was also observed over the course of the ceremony.

The Friends of Westoe Cemetery have researched the graves of 20 World War One veterans and are hoping to further honour them with history walks around the Victorian cemetery.

1. Graves researched The community group chairperson, Ann Clouston OBE, carried out research into the 20 World War One graves within the cemetery. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. We will remember them Wreaths were laid, prays said a two-minute silence held over the course of the service. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Deputy Mayoress of South Tyneside Lynn Blair, Deputy Mayoress of South Tyneside Council, was in attendance at the service. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Remembrance service leader Father Mark Mahimmey, the Vicar at St Hildas Church, led the service of remembrance. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales