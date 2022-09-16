14 pictures of South Tyneside paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death
Flowers, notes and pictures have been left in locations across the borough in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen following her death last week.
The UK and the world have been in mourning following the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
South Tyneside has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers and notes thanking the Queen for her service to the nation at South Shields Town Hall.
Books of Condolence have also been signed at several venues across the city including at South Shields Town Hall, Jarrow Town Hall, Hebburn Central and The Word.
Take a look at these 14 pictures of touching tributes across South Tyneside.
Page 1 of 4