15 photos as crowds gather in South Shields for the Christmas light switch on

The South Shields Christmas light switch event on was held on Wednesday, November 24 in Market Place – with plenty of entertainment on display to get the crowd in the festive spirit.
The honour of switching on the lights fell to “local hero” Dr Mickey Jachuck, a Consultant Cardiologist at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, who has been a key supporter of the Borough’s Beat Covid campaign.
BBC Newcastle’s Alfie Joey hosted the night, with performances from Jen Stevens & The Hiccups, South Shields Serenity Singers and Choirmaster and Customs House favourites Dennis and Achoo.