15 photos as crowds gather in South Shields for the Christmas light switch on

The South Shields Christmas light switch event on was held on Wednesday, November 24 in Market Place – with plenty of entertainment on display to get the crowd in the festive spirit.

The honour of switching on the lights fell to “local hero” Dr Mickey Jachuck, a Consultant Cardiologist at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, who has been a key supporter of the Borough’s Beat Covid campaign.

BBC Newcastle’s Alfie Joey hosted the night, with performances from Jen Stevens & The Hiccups, South Shields Serenity Singers and Choirmaster and Customs House favourites Dennis and Achoo.

1. All smiles It was a party atmosphere as the festive season gets underway. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. The important button The lights were switched on by "local hero" Dr Mickey Jachuck, Mayoress Jean Copp, Santa Claus and his elf. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Crowds building Crowds began to build ahead of the 5pm start time. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Family fun Sister's Ariana, Isabella and Esmay McLellan enjoying the event. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales