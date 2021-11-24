The festive season is officially underway in South Shields following the Christmas light switch on.

15 photos as crowds gather in South Shields for the Christmas light switch on

The festive season is underway in South Shields as crowds gathered for the Christmas light switch on.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 8:46 pm

The South Shields Christmas light switch event on was held on Wednesday, November 24 in Market Place – with plenty of entertainment on display to get the crowd in the festive spirit.

The honour of switching on the lights fell to “local hero” Dr Mickey Jachuck, a Consultant Cardiologist at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, who has been a key supporter of the Borough’s Beat Covid campaign.

BBC Newcastle’s Alfie Joey hosted the night, with performances from Jen Stevens & The Hiccups, South Shields Serenity Singers and Choirmaster and Customs House favourites Dennis and Achoo.

1. All smiles

It was a party atmosphere as the festive season gets underway.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. The important button

The lights were switched on by "local hero" Dr Mickey Jachuck, Mayoress Jean Copp, Santa Claus and his elf.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Crowds building

Crowds began to build ahead of the 5pm start time.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Family fun

Sister's Ariana, Isabella and Esmay McLellan enjoying the event.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
South ShieldsSouth TynesideCustoms House
Next Page
Page 1 of 4