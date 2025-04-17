17 fantastic photos capturing the day King Charles and Queen Camilla rewarded the region's community champions

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 17th Apr 2025, 17:22 BST

Thousands of people from across the region lined the streets of Durham City and gathered on Palace Green to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Durham Cathedral for the Royal Maundy service - and we were there to capture it all on camera.

Royal Maundy takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday and is a special service in which The King expresses his gratitude for those who serve and volunteer in their communities by giving them Maundy Money.

Sister Josepha and Richard and Denise Wilson from Wilson’s convenience store in Ashbrooke were two worthy recipients from Sunderland.

There were flags being waved, Union Jack suits worn, the national anthem was sang, and even a Corgi named after the Queen was in attendance.

Check out these 17 fantastic photographs when the region came out in force to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to the North East.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were visiting the region for the Royal Maundy Service.

1. Royal Maundy Service

King Charles and Queen Camilla were visiting the region for the Royal Maundy Service.

King Charles is greeted outside of Durham Cathedral.

2. A welcome fit for a King.

King Charles is greeted outside of Durham Cathedral.

Richard and Denise Wilson from Wilson’s convenience store in Ashbrooke.

3. Royal recognition.

Richard and Denise Wilson from Wilson's convenience store in Ashbrooke.

King Charles and Queen Camilla with Wearside school children Euan Black and Indrakshi Chatterjee from Durham Cathedral Schools Foundation and Sam Parkinson and Eve Brown from Durham Johnston School.

4. A day to remember

King Charles and Queen Camilla with Wearside school children Euan Black and Indrakshi Chatterjee from Durham Cathedral Schools Foundation and Sam Parkinson and Eve Brown from Durham Johnston School.

