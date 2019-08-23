17 quirky South Tyneside terms and place names which will baffle visitors - and even some locals will not know
Do you know the difference between a Sketender and a Sanddancer? Or where you can find Fat Man's Squeeze?
By Ross Robertson
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 08:30
We've put together a list of 17 quirky place names and terms from across South Tyneside which will have visitors scratching their heads - and some folk in the borough probably won't even know.
The area has a rich history, home over the centuries to ancient tribes, Romans, Vikings, monks, mariners, pitmen, and the scene of Civil War skirmishes and the crowing of King Oswald - all of which have left their mark, and many of which live on in place names and terms around the borough.
How many of these place names do you know?
Which others would you add to the list?