How many of these quirky terms do you know?

17 quirky South Tyneside terms and place names which will baffle visitors - and even some locals won't know

Do you know the difference between a Sketender and a Sanddancer? Or where you can find Fat Man's Squeeze?

By Ross Robertson
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 13:48

We've put together a list of 17 quirky place names and terms from across South Tyneside which will have visitors scratching their heads - and some folk in the borough probably won't even know.

The area has a rich history, home over the centuries to ancient tribes, Romans, Vikings, monks, mariners, pitmen, and the scene of Civil War skirmishes and the crowing of King Oswald - all of which have left their mark, and many of which live on in place names and terms around the borough.

How many of these do you know? Which others would you add to the list?

1. The Black Middens

A reef of black rocks in the mouth of the Tyne, the site of many shipwrecks, said to be put there by the devil. Henry VIII gave orders for lights to be put in place to help sailors avoid them. But even today, boats sometimes come a cropper on the rocks.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. The Dragon

The playing fields at South Shields seafront have a somewhat mystical name. One theory is that it comes from the steam-driven earth movers, or the tracks they made, which dealt with ballast left by ships coming to the Tyne.

Photo: AN

3. Sketender

The name for someone from the Lawe Top area of South Shields (technically just “The Lawe”). Some say the name relates to skate, which folk on the Lawe used to catch and feast on in days gone by.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Fat Man's Squeeze

A narrow pathway, pictured here as it leads off Hedworth Lane, Jarrow. You can probably imagine where it gets its name from.

Photo: Stu Norton

