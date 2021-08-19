20 pictures to celebrate South Tyneside's beauty on World Photography Day

And on World Photography Day (Thursday, August 19), we are using your favourite pictures of South Tyneside to celebrate our borough’s beauty and everything that makes it a great place to live and work.

The annual celebration aims to highlight the art, craft, history and science behind photography.

So if you’re heading out and about today, don’t forget to capture those precious moments on camera.

Add your favourite South Tyneside pictures to our post on Facebook here, and check out today’s special World Photography Day round-up below.

1. Golden hour A moment of calm at the coast. Photo: Chay Hobso Photo Sales

2. Open space A walk at Cleadon. Photo: Mandy Cook Photo Sales

3. Freedom! Ruby enjoys a day out at the beach. Photo: Lindi Maughan Photo Sales

4. Three's a crowd Got any bread? Photo: Lynette Jones Photo Sales