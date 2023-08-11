News you can trust since 1849
Farewell to Davey.

21 pictures of panto legend Davey Hopper as he bows out in The Customs House summer show Cindarella

Popular entertainer Davey Hopper is bowing out of his panto run at The Customs House.
By Ross Robertson
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

The actor is famed for his role as Arbuthnot in the much-loved shows. But after eight years, he is departing the theatre for Disney, where he will play Pumbaa.

Davey helped the theatre and the community through the difficult times of the covid lockdowns, and famously proposed to his girlfriend, Katherine Wale, while on stage in Robin Hood.

Here we take a look back over his time at The Customs House ahead of him bidding his final farewell when the theatre’s summer panto, Cindarella, comes to a close.

:: Cindarella runs until Saturday, August with daytime and evening shows. Tickets are priced from £15

Visit https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/cinderella/#showings for more info.

Davey Hopper made his debut as Arbuthnot in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2016

1. Davey Hopper made his debut as Arbuthnot in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2016

Davey Hopper made his debut as Arbuthnot in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2016 Photo: Davey Hopper made his debut as Arbuthnot in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2016

Alfie Joe, Davey Hopper & Ray Spencer in Robin Hood 2022

2. Robin Hood

Alfie Joe, Davey Hopper & Ray Spencer in Robin Hood 2022 Photo: Alfie Joe, Davey Hopper & Ray Spencer in Robin Hood 2022

Davey Hopper and Tom Walley in Arbuthnot & the Beanstalk 2023

3. 24. Davey Hopper and Tom Walley in Arbuthnot & the Beanstalk 2023.jpg

Davey Hopper and Tom Walley in Arbuthnot & the Beanstalk 2023 Photo: Davey Hopper and Tom Walley in Arbuthnot & the Beanstalk 2023

Cutlet (Charlie Raine), Dame Bella (Ray Spencer), Arbuthnot (Davey Hopper) in Beauty and the Beast 2018.

4. Beauty and the Beast

Cutlet (Charlie Raine), Dame Bella (Ray Spencer), Arbuthnot (Davey Hopper) in Beauty and the Beast 2018. Photo: Cutlet (Charlie Raine), Dame Bella (Ray Spencer), Arbuthnot (Davey Hopper) in Beauty and the Beast 2018.

