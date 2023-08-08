245 runners take part in South Shields ten mile race as part of Great North Run build up

A South Tyneside race which has been touted as part of the build up to the Great North Run saw an impressive sized field take to the ten mile route over the weekend.

The South Shields 10 Mile race took place from Souter Lighthouse and The Leas on Sunday, August 6 and attracted an impressive 245 runners to the route which covered a loop the coast between Whitburn Point Nature Reserve up to the end point of the Great North Run on South Shields’ Coast Road.

The race was won by Michael Stott of Blyth Running Club and Jackie Murdy of South Shields Harriers with a smaller 10k race being won by Thomas Kelly, who is not part of a running club and Elaine Leslie of the Run Eat Sleep club on Saturday, August 5.

The event attracted an impressive field of local runners.

Organisers claim both events were set up as ideal preparation runs towards this years Great North Run, with lots of local runners taking part as well as attracting visitors to the area.

Race organisers Luke Adams said: “We'd like to say a big thanks to the volunteer team which consisted of members & friends of Run Eat Sleep. Setting up the course, marshalling the course, registering runners, recording results and taking photos.”