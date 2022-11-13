News you can trust since 1849
Remembrance Sunday 2022 in South Shields.

32 pictures as South Shields pays tribute on Remembrance Sunday 2022

Events have been taking place across South Tyneside to mark Remembrance Sunday 2022.

By Ross Robertson
4 minutes ago

Here are some pictures of events in South Shields.

1. Remembrance Sunday in South Tyneside

Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service at Westoe Cenotaph, South Shields, with the Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Pat Hay, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Tyne and Wear Wing Commander David L Harris.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo: Tim Richardson

