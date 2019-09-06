9 South Shields pubs to enjoy a well-earned drink after the Great North Run

With more than 50,000 runners finishing the 39th Great North Run in South Shields this Sunday, September 8, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the best pubs where runners and their supporters can have a drink.
The first port of call for most runners is The Bamburgh Pub on Bamburgh Avenue – just a stone’s throw away from the finish line.
Take a look at our list and let us know if you have any more recommendations.
1. The Bamburgh Pub, Bamburgh Avenue, South Shields.
Slap bang next to the finish area, on race day The Bamburgh is always packed out with runners and supporters, offering plenty of atmosphere.
2. The New Crown, Mowbray Road, South Shields
Another pub just a stone's throw from the finishing area, it has seas outside with views down to the coast.
It's also on the way to South Shields Metro Station for those walking into the town, and the GNR buses.
On race day it will be serving breakfast until 11am and will then have a food court open in the car park.
As well as the main bar inside, it will also serve drinks from its function room bar, outdoor bar and bottle bar. Image by Google Maps.
3. The Sand Dancer, Sea Road, South Shields.
Runners won't have far to walk from the finish line to enjoy a beverage or two at this recently revamped sea front pub.
Offering great views of the beach and two outdoor seating areas, the venue is putting on an after party-style event for runners with live music from 12noon.
Taylor Payne will be on stage from around 12.30pm followed by Rivelino around 2pm, then Bessie & The Zinc Buckets and Frog on The Tyne.
Inside there will be tunes from Steve Turnbull and Davey Sax from around 1pm.
4. The New Sundial, Sea Road, South Shields.
Continuing along the seafront route into town, the New Sundial has recently undergone a revamp and offers an outdoor seating area for those wanting to enjoy a drink in the sun.
