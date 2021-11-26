A South Shields street will soon be up in lights as local businessman hosts his annual display

Richy Ames and Stan Yannetta.

The popular South Shields display has been running for eight years, and what initially started out as display in the front garden has grown bigger year upon year.

Stan, along with Richy’s help transforms his home in Heaton Gardens to a festive Wonderland for the public to come visit. The display features lights, inflatables, ornaments and other decorations. There will also be an appearance from ‘Stanta Claus’ and Rudolph who will be posing for pictures with children.

Stan never anticipated his display to become as popular as is with residents across South Tyneside and even further afield. Visitors as far as Scotland have even made the journey to see the display in the past.

Each year, Stan and Richie raise money for charity and all donations made in the buckets at the display is donated to the selected cause.

This year’s chosen charities are for Autism and SURT: Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together which helps those in South Tyneside who have suffered abuse and child sexual exploitation.

Stan said: “Each year we raise money for a different charity and this year we were asked to donate to these causes. We don’t have a target but aim to raise as much as possible.”

This year’s display is even bigger and better than last year as its longer and wider with more exciting things to see. A garage has been built on the side featuring a surprise inside. It has taken around a month to set up the display and over £3,000 has been spent doing it up.

The display brings much festive cheer to the town as well as raising money for important causes.

Many residents are already looking forward to the switch on, Richy added: “We’ve already had hundreds of people on Facebook asking when it’s on. If it’s anything like last year it’ll be manic.”

The lights go live this Sunday at 4pm and will automatically come on each day at 3.30pm up until December 28.

